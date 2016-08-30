Laurie Hernandez reacts during the women's balance beam finals Aug. 15 in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena. Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Lochte poses with his gold medal after the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium Aug. 9. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES—With less than two weeks to go before "Dancing With the Stars" returns for its 23rd season, ABC has revealed the full cast of celebrity dancers and their pro partners.

After weeks of speculation, the network confirmed that Olympic gold medalists Ryan Lochte and Laurie Hernandez will be joining the reality competition. The star-studded cast also includes model-turned-talk-show-host Amber Rose, former Texas governor and presidential candidate Rick Perry, "Brady Bunch" star Maureen McCormick, and rapper Vanilla Ice. The entire cast was unveiled Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

Rio police charged U.S. swimmer Lochte last week for filing a false robbery report over an incident that took place during the Olympics. Lochte admitted to "over-exaggerating" the story about being robbed at gunpoint. Lochte had initially claimed that he and three teammates—James Feigen, Jack Conger, and Gunnar Bentz—were robbed in a taxi by two men with guns and badges while heading to the Olympic Village on the morning of Aug. 14. But Brazilian police said the swimmers had instead vandalized a gas station bathroom and were confronted by armed security guards.

Lochte said "We're just trying to get this over with. It's been dragged out way too long" when asked this morning on "GMA" about the possibility of returning to Rio.

"I think it's everyone blowing this way out of proportion. I think that's what happened," he said, adding he made "a very big mistake" "about that one part" of the story that a gun was held to his head.

Other celebrity contestants include singer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, "The Fosters" alum Jake T. Austin, actress Marilu Henner, "Little Women LA" star Terra Jole, country singer Jana Kramer, ex-Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and race car driver James Hinchcliffe.

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron will return to host, along with judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Julianne Hough, who is back after a season hiatus, as Variety previously reported.

Pro dancers Derek Hough, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Cheryl Burke also return.

Here's the full rundown of the "DWTS" Season 23 celebrities and their pro partners:

1. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose 2. Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Laurie Hernandez 3. Artem Chigvintsev and Maureen McCormick 4. Sasha Farber and Terra Jole 5. Derek Hough and Marilu Henner 6. Witney Carson and Vanilla Ice 7. Lindsay Arnold and Calvin Johnson 8. Jenna Johnson and Jake T. Austin 9. Allison Holker and Babyface 10. Sharna Burgess and James Hinchcliffe 11. Emma Slater and Rick Perry 12. Cheryl Burke and Ryan Lochte 13. Gleb Savchenko and Jana Kramer

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 23 premieres at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12..