Barb and Glen Haultin's farm house was destroyed in a tornado that hit Hillsboro, N.D., on Saturday, Aug. 27. WDAY photo

HILLSBORO, N.D. - A Hillsboro family is picking up the pieces after a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through their farm home over the weekend.

Despite the losing their house in the storm, the Haultins are calling themselves lucky.

"It was just kind of surreal," said Barb Haultin, Hillsboro.

It looks more like a war zone than a farm home.

"A well-built house like this just kind of demolished completely, it puts me in awe," said Barb.

The destruction is forcing them to live out of their camper.

It's not just their roof gone, furniture, pictures thrown or ruined by the storm.

"Life is bumps in the road," said Glen Haultin.

The couple was out of town when the storm hit, making them one of the last to see the damage.

Even after losing their home, this farming family is looking on the bright side.

"I just kept thinking how lucky we were that we weren't here," said Barb.

"There's a lot of people that lose loved ones," said Glen.

They're also lucky to live in Hillsboro, where they say the community has lifted them up.

"Unbelievable support. We've had hundreds of people coming out to offer to help," said Barb.

The community is helping clean up, giving meals, just talking to a family who lost almost everything.

"I can't repay what this community means to me," said Glen.

Now, the Haultins pick up the pieces and count their blessings.

The Haultins say they plan on rebuilding their house as long as their basement remains intact.

They're guessing it'll take at least a year to restore everything.