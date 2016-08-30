Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Missing angler, 73, found alive after floating for 12 hours on Devils Lake

    By April Baumgarten Today at 6:10 p.m.
    FILE PHOTO: Fishing. (David Samson / The Forum)

    MINNEWAUKAN, N.D.—A 73-year-old man who survived the night floating in the water of Devils Lake has his lifejacket and an empty gas can to thank after his fishing boat sank this weekend.

    Leroy Throlson of Sheyenne, N.D., has been released from hospital care and is doing fine after the ordeal, Benson County Sheriff Steve Rohrer told the Herald Tuesday. He said the fisherman is lucky to be alive.

    "We were preparing the family for the worst," Rohrer said. "It's just incredible."

    The story of survival began Friday night after Throlson launched his fishing boat into Devils Lake about an hour before twilight, Rohrer said.

    Throlson had been traveling in his boat somewhere east of Minnewaukan, a Benson County town of roughly 200 residents about 20 miles west of the city of Devils Lake, when the back of the watercraft caught a wave and started foundering, Rohrer said. The boat sank, leaving Throlson stranded at night in the middle of the lake.

    The surface area of Devils Lake is massive with 330.2 square miles. Temperatures dipped into the mid-50s Friday night into early Saturday morning.

    Finding the shoreline would have been difficult at night. The water was likely warmer than air temperatures, but Throlson still would have been cold floating in the lake overnight, Rohrer said.

    When asked what the chances were of someone surviving a night in the waters of Devils Lake, Rohrer said "probably slim to none."

    A search and rescue mission was launched about 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning after the Sheriff's Department received a call that Throlson hadn't returned from his fishing trip.

    But around 11 a.m. Saturday, Rohrer received another call. The reporting party said Throlson had floated to shore near North Dakota Highway 19 northwest of Minnewaukan and had been taken to CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake for treatment.

    Other than feeling sore from the night in the water, Throlson was doing well, Rohrer said.

    He was released Sunday.

    Luckily for Throlson, an empty 5-gallon gas can was floating nearby, so he grabbed onto it and hung on throughout the night.

    Rohrer credited the lifejacket and gas can for Throlson's survival, adding he didn't start wearing a lifejacket until recently at the request of his family.

    "His family got on him a few weeks ago to start wearing his lifejacket," Rohrer said.

    The tale of survival emphasizes how important it is to wear a lifejacket while boating and to let someone know about your travel plans when heading out on the lake, Rohrer said, including when you are leaving and when you plan to return.

    Explore related topics:NewsminnewaukanNorth DakotaDevils Lakerescued
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement