The scenes of a motorcycle collision and a low-speed police pursuit happened to coincide Monday night near the 2700 block of S. Washington St. in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police Department Sgt. Duane Simon said the male motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel but not transported to a hospital after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Though the motorcycle had to be towed from the scene, the operators of the vehicles were largely unharmed, Simon said.

The crash is still under investigation, he said, as police are looking into a possible third vehicle that might have acted as a "catalyst" for the incident but left the scene before first responders arrived.

Simon added that the introduction of the low-speed pursuit of a female driver who was independent of the crash made "things on the scene look a lot crazier than they were."

"An officer observed extensive motor vehicle damage and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop," he said. "With the circumstances around the accident, officers on the ground were able to get her to stop her vehicle before it could travel any farther south and she was taken into custody there."

That driver faces charges of fleeing a police officer, Simon said, along with "a couple other" related charges.