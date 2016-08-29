SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- A South St. Paul elementary school teacher who was the subject of a criminal investigation and on paid leave is dead from an apparent murder-suicide last week in Washington state.

A criminal investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo, began about two weeks ago after allegations were made against both of them, South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich said Monday.

Because the investigation is still active, Messerich said, he could not disclose the nature of the allegations and who made them.

“It’s early, but there are some allegations … and we’ve executed a search warrant,” he said. “Overall, it’s a tough one.”

Babbitt, 40, and Deyo, 36, lived together in a South St. Paul home they bought at 1312 S. Fifth Ave. in 2003, according to Dakota County property records.

Babbitt, who taught at Lincoln Elementary School, was put on paid leave by South St. Paul schools after the district learned of the allegations about two weeks ago, Superintendent Dave Webb said Monday.

Babbitt’s sister Sara said in a text message to friends Friday that Babbitt and Deyo were found dead Thursday on Lopez Island, in the San Juan Islands in the northwest corner of the state about 100 miles north of Seattle.

“There was an investigation that was going on, and they felt like they didn’t have an out and ending their lives was best for them,” she wrote in the text message, which was forwarded to the Pioneer Press. “We received a letter from them in the mail yesterday. We are all devastated and in a lot of pain.”

Efforts to reach the sister were unsuccessful. Other family members for Babbitt and Deyo also could not be reached for comment.

SUICIDE NOTE FOUND

San Juan County Sheriff Ron Krebs said in a prepared statement Thursday that a kayaker discovered a man’s body on one of the island’s beaches. Authorities who responded also found the body of a second man.

Both died of gunshot wounds, Krebs said. Witnesses reported hearing two apparent gun shots at approximately 8:30 p.m. the night before.

A suicide note was found stating both of the men had visited Lopez Island years ago with their dog and loved the island, Krebs said.

“At this time the sheriff’s office is ruling this a murder-suicide,” the sheriff’s statement read. Krebs was out of town Monday and not available for comment, a county employee said.

Autopsy results for the two men were not available Monday, the San Juan County medical examiner’s office said.

DISTRICT ALSO INVESTIGATING

Webb said that he learned of Babbitt’s death Friday morning and that he notified school district staffers through an email that same day.

“We lost a staff member … and that’s never easy,” Webb said Monday.

The school district is also conducting an investigation into the allegations, he said. Webb would not disclose the nature of the allegations, saying they involve private personnel data.

Babbitt was hired by the school district Aug. 28, 2002, and has taught grades 1, 2, 5 and 6. He was supposed to teach fourth grade this school year, which starts Sept. 6.

Babbitt had not been disciplined previously by the school district, Webb said.

Babbitt’s father, Dana, was superintendent of the South St. Paul school district from 2003 to 2007. He was previously principal at South St. Paul High School and assistant superintendent in the South Washington County school district.

Grief counselors were available for South St. Paul school district staff Friday and Monday, which is when the district held its scheduled kick-off and welcome-back meeting for employees at South St. Paul High School.

At the start of the meeting, school district staffers held a moment of silence, Webb said. The meeting was “somber, as you could imagine,” he said.