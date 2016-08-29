Grand Forks CVIC nets $600,000 in federal funding

Members of Grand Forks' federal delegation announced Monday the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to award $600,000 in funding to Grand Forks' Community Violence Intervention Center.

The funding will help CVIC, an organization that fights a range of issues — including domestic violence and sexual assault — bolster programs involving training court staff, safe exchanges and basic visitation services.

"All of North Dakota's communities deserve to be safe from violence. With today's funding, individuals and families in Grand Forks who have faced dating, domestic and sexual violence will have better access to the preventative and supportive services they need to stay safe," U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said.