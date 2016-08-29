MARILYN HAGERTY: Back to school is means lots to do

It isn't often I get a letter from a 7-year-old. That's why all summer I saved the one that came from you in June. You asked if I would like to eat lunch with you and your friends this fall at Discovery School.

Well, I certainly would. And when things get off and running I will call and make arrangements.

Meanwhile, I hope you are enjoying school. In my day, some students at least pretended they didn't like school.

Life would be pretty grim without school, wouldn't it? There you have a chance to learn and make friends. Did you have new clothes for school?

You maybe think I am writing to you in the newspaper because I don't have any stamps. Well, I do have a few but it has been my custom to write a weekly letter in the Herald. For many years I wrote to my sister, Shirley, in Tucson. She went to heaven earlier this year, so now I write to friends.

Messages on the email or cellphone are fine, Emerson, but a person should really know how to write a letter.

Well, this will be a busy week for you with the first days of school and all the advice you are getting. I trust all you students will have time for some fun. Ali Parkinson, your principal out there at the new Discovery School, said there was a great opening for your second year with 444 students. That is including 75 pre-schoolers.

This should be a big, sort of final weekend of the summer with Labor Day coming up. Monday also is a holiday in Canada, so I suppose there will be people in town from Winnipeg.

I don't know if you like to run, Emerson, but the annual Wild Hog marathons are coming up in September. This year, along with half-marathons, they will have a full marathon race. That's 26.2 miles, you know.

On Sept. 10, there's an Uff Da Mud Run. The next weekend, there's a Get Wet & Run Wild event coming up. Then the last weekend of September it will be Wild Hog full marathon.

Wow! I get out of breath just thinking about it. I hope you are having fun in school this week. I guess your school has turkey tidbits on the menu for Friday, Sept. 23. Do you suppose I could join you then? I would like to have lunch with you and your friends. And I hear turkey tidbits from days of yore are still a big favorite.

Your friend, Marilyn.