A Grand Forks man faces 19 felony charges of possession of child pornography after an investigation of his personal computers in connection to an earlier set of alleged drug crimes.

Investigators brought the Class C felony charges against Christopher Anthony Davis, 36, after discovering more than 190 images and 21 videos classified by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation as sexually explicit child abuse material on a computer tower belonging to Davis and seized during a search of his residence March 22.

An affidavit of probable cause filed on Aug. 11 stated authorities seized several items related to drug trafficking — which led them to file three separate drug-related felony charges against Davis — along with the computer equipment.

According to the affidavit, Davis said in an interview with investigators he had engaged in the online purchase and sale of controlled substances. Agents with the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force began a search of the confiscated computers and eventually found images they believed appeared to be child pornography.

A specialist with the North Dakota BCI then analyzed the computers and discovered the cache of material, which also included more than 500 images and five videos which, while believed by the BCI to indicate exploitation of children, did not fall into the category of child abuse material.

Davis is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Wednesday before Judge Donald Hager for both the child pornography charges and the drug charges.