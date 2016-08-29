Minn. drowning victim 'a talented mechanic with a huge heart'

Eleven different agencies responded to the scene to take part in the search. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Officials worked to canvas Lake Le Homme Dieu Saturday morning in search of Randt. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

ALEXANDRIA, Minn.—The third drowning death of the summer in Douglas County happened Saturday when a Garfield man fell from a boat on Lake L'Homme Dieu.

The body of 29-year-old Brandon Darryl Randt, a mechanic for Alex Auto and Marine, was found at 1:35 p.m. in 24 feet of water.

Randt was test driving a new Lund Alaskan aluminum fishing boat for the dealership, where he had worked for nearly six years.

"Just an amazingly talented mechanic, with a huge heart," said Todd Hanson of Alex Auto and Marine.

Hanson said the test drive was "something he did just about on a daily basis."

Randt's mother, Chris Carrigan, said her son loved "anything outdoors," including four-wheeling and ice fishing and was an Eagle Scout.

A donation fund to Ducks Unlimited is planned in Randt's memory.

Carrigan said Randt, who grew up in Hutchinson, also developed a love of gardening and raising chickens at his Garfield home.

"He loved to cook and try new recipes," Carrigan said.

Carrigan said Randt's family includes two brothers, two sisters, a half-brother and half-sister.

She last saw her son during a camping trip to Lake Carlos State Park.

"He loved to have fun," Carrigan said.

Randt fell into the lake Saturday morning.

A witness called 911 at 9:14 a.m., reporting a man overboard near the Rotary Beach boat access on the north side of the lake.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, that witness said Randt seemed to be returning to shore when the witness lost sight of the boat due to the sun. When the witness spotted the watercraft again, Randt was in the water and the boat was circling.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search, including a North Ambulance helicopter.

Randt was not wearing a personal flotation device. Randt's body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Visitation for Randt will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with a 1 p.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Two other Douglas County drowning deaths came in June.

The body of 61-year-old Glenn Charles Steffen of South St. Paul, was pulled from Lake Andrew after he had gone out fishing on June 20.

Scott A. Gagner, 55, of Miltona, fell from a boat and drowned in Lake Miltona on June 11.

Reporter Beth Leipholtz contributed to this report.