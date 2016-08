LOS ANGELES -- Gene Wilder, who regularly stole the show in such comedic gems as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and "Stir Crazy," died Monday at his home in Stamford, Conn. His nephew Jordan Walker-Pearlman said he died of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 83.