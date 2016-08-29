Residents of Gary, Minn., worked Monday morning, Aug. 29, to clear trees downed by powerful storms Sunday night. Karie Kirschbaum / Special to The Forum

The home of Nathan Sather and Lynn Thordahl had its roof blown off during a storm in Gary, Minn., Sunday Aug. 28. Karie Kirschbaum / Special to The Forum

GARY, Minn. -- Residents were cleaning up here Monday morning, Aug. 29, following a night of stormy weather that left many trees down as well as water standing in the streets.

Also, strong winds damaged some rooftops, and one home in Gary had its roof largely blown away, said Linda Engen, a resident of Gary, a Norman County town of about 200 people 40 miles northeast of Fargo.

Engen said power was still in the process of being restored to parts of the area following Sunday night’s storm, which she said dropped about 4 inches of rain. She said that rain came on the heels of heavy rains that fell Saturday, Aug. 27.

“Lots of water standing in the streets, just trees down all over,” Engen said.

The mayor of Gary, Karie Kirschbaum, was making checks around town early Monday to assess damage.

“We got hammered,” Kirschbaum said, adding that the storms came in about three waves, with winds reaching about 100 mph at times.

She said power crews were still working to restore power Monday morning, with particular attention being paid to downed lines that presented a danger to pedestrians and drivers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the storms that blasted through Polk and Norman counties in northwestern Minnesota Sunday night.

Along with the heavy rains and strong winds there were reports of tornadoes touching down in both Polk and Norman counties.