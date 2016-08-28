Woman in Langdon, ND, fatal crash named

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle just outside of Langdon, N.D., Saturday night.

Langdon resident Stella Brown, 31, was running with her dog at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 5 a mile east of town when she was struck from behind by a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by 25-year-old Langdon resident Aaron Olson, who was on his way home from work, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, and Olson was not injured.