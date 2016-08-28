U.S. Senator John Thune (R), right, U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R), second from right, and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem (R), top center, speak with constituents following their remarks during a panel called "Check-in From Washington, DC" during Dakotafest on Wednesday morning east of Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

MITCHELL, S.D.—The U.S. Senate majority is up for grabs in 2016, and one of South Dakota's Republican senators is less optimistic than his counterpart.

In an interview last week, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said he's "very concerned" about the possibility his party could lose its existing 54-46 U.S. Senate majority.

"If we lose any of those and pick up enough to get to 51, we're OK," Rounds said. "If we go to 50-50, then whoever is the next vice president breaks the tie on who the majority leader is.

"So with the challenges between Donald Trump and Hillary, who knows how that's going to come out? Right now, it's not looking good for Donald Trump. He's got an uphill battle ahead of him."

Rounds estimates approximately four or five of the 24 Republican Party Senate seats are in play this November, but he said the Nevada seat being vacated by Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid could swing back in the direction of the GOP. Including the Nevada Senate seat, only 10 Democratically-held seats will be on the ballot this year.

According to the poll-analysis website FiveThirtyEight, several Republican-held U.S. Senate seats are a tossup. Voters in Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could push Republican incumbents out the door in favor of Democratic challengers.

If the Republicans lose the Senate, Rounds said operating in the minority could be a matter of limiting the amount of "damage" caused by the next president.

"But if the Democrats control the senate, and if we have a Democrat president, then we've got real problems because that means that the president will appoint the next Supreme Court Justice and maybe the next three Supreme Court justices," Rounds said.

And Rounds said any liberal appointee would "change the direction of our country for several generations to come."

But Thune, South Dakota's senior senator and the third-ranking Senate Republican, was more optimistic about his party's chances.

"We have a strong field of candidates across the country this year, which is why I'm confident Republicans will maintain the majority in the next Congress and continue to build on what we've accomplished over the last 20 months," Thune said Wednesday in a statement.

Thune, a two-term senator, is one of the 24 Republicans facing a challenger this year. Thune's challenger is Democrat Jay Williams, of Yankton, but FiveThirtyEight's June projection estimated a Democrat has a 2 percent chance of winning South Dakota this year.

Thune pointed to what he called the "strong, results-oriented message" of his party, which he said Republicans will express to the American people in the coming months.

For Thune, there's more at stake than a Democrat-led Senate.

Thune is currently the chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, a post he would lose in January if the 2016 elections don't go the way Republicans hope. And Thune expressed pride in the work the committee has been able to achieve under his leadership.

"The Commerce Committee has played an integral role in some of the Senate's biggest accomplishments: passing the first long-term highway bill in nearly a decade, passing a security- and consumer-focused aviation bill and enacting first-of-their-kind railroad reforms that will improve rail service for South Dakota agriculture producers and small businesses," Thune said.

And Thune's hoping to maintain that forward momentum in 2017 if given the opportunity.

"There's more work to be done, and I look forward to continuing it next year," Thune said.