Shots fired outside Zorbaz in Spicer early Sunday

SPICER, Minn.—A 38-year-old Lake Lillian man was arrested early Sunday after shots were fired outside Zorbaz restaurant in Spicer.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, a deputy heard numerous gunshots in the area of Zorbaz a few minutes after 2 a.m. Zorbaz' bouncers and other witnesses told the deputy that a while male in a vehicle had displayed a handgun and fired shots into the air while leaving the parking lot.

Deputies found the vehicle a few miles south of Spicer on County Road 8, and the man was arrested on weapons and assault charges and for driving under the influence.

The man is in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail, and formal charges are expected this week, according to the release.