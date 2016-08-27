Celebrating community

Jared Fladeland takes a break with Sue Quirk from being a "living statue" at Saturday's Pride event at the American Legion in East Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

For Kyle Thorson, this weekend was all about community celebration and showing those in the LGBT community that they are never alone.

Those themes were evident Saturday at the American Legion in East Grand Forks, where dozens gathered for Grand Forks Pride, an event held to celebrate people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender. Despite rain moving the event, Thorson, the organizer of Grand Forks Pride, said about 30 of the 40 registered booths showed up.

"Today, I'm pretty excited to see all of the vendors that made it out, even with the location change," he said. "There is some good energy here."

The festivities began Friday night at the Firehall Theatre with a showing of "I am Divine," which attracted about 50 people, Thorson said.

Saturday attendees wandered around the American Legion as live music played in the background. Some booths offered trinkets for sale while others provided resources for support in the community. Speakers were scheduled throughout the day, and a drag show was planned for later that evening.

The booths included UND's 10 Percent Society, an organization that holds meeting at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Christus Rex Lutheran Church on campus. Tieg Paulson, the club's president, said it was heartwarming to see how many businesses, organizations and people in Grand Forks supported the LGBT community.

"I didn't even know there were this many LGBT-friendly organizations and clubs and even businesses here in Grand Forks," he said. "It gives me so much hope and faith for humanity."

This is the second time Thorson organized the event after it went on a five-year hiatus in 2010. It also comes more than a year after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that any laws prohibiting gay marriage was unconstitutional.

Paulson said he noticed change immediately after the ruling, especially with businesses coming out in support of LGBT rights for employees and customers.

"It's extremely heartwarming, comforting to know that we will be able to live open and free from now on," he said.

Thorson said the country is moving in the right direction.

"At the end of the day, life goes on," he said of the court ruling. "People now just have the ability to get married and make that official with the people they love."

Events like Grand Forks Pride show a close-knit community like Grand Forks is open and accepting to everyone, Paulson said, adding coming out can be scary in a conservative state like North Dakota. But he said there are many people who are supportive and open-minded.

Thorson said it's important to have a great time by coming together with friends and neighbors, but another point of the event is to show the LGBT community has a physical presence in the Grand Forks area.

The festivities wrap up Sunday with a panel conversation at 9:30 a.m. at Christus Rex, followed by worship and brunch at 10:30 a.m. The event then moves to Archives Coffee House with Katie Wirsing's Spoken Word Art at 1 p.m. and open mic at 2 p.m.