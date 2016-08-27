Community News

• The following programs in Grand Forks Public Schools' Career and Technical Education program have been awarded with Director's Awards of Excellence by the North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education. The Business Education program was recognized for providing real-world occupational experience opportunities for students. The Information Technology program at Grand Forks Central High School was recognized for being the first in the state to offer Cisco networking classes, computer hardware and operating system classes, and development of the Summer Networking Academy. The Marketing Education program at Red River High School was selected for operating a successful school store and preparing students for the transition from school to work or college. Business education instructors honored include Laurie Ball, Karen Bates, Katie Chandler, Sandy Espe, Melissa Korslien, Trevor Lennon, Theresa Ostgarden and Brent Polum. Jerome Gunderson of was recognized as an instructor for information technology and marketing education instructors included Polum and Keith Ronkowski.