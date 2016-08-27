Hoarding homeowner in Grand Forks gets 4-week extension

Grand Forks residents thought they were nearing the end of an almost 20-year-old dispute over a junk-filled yard, but they were sorely disappointed Friday when the city granted the homeowner a month extension.

Donald Masse, who lives at 610 S. Ninth St., faced a $53,000 fine if he didn't clean up his yard by the Friday deadline, but he appealed before a Municipal Court judge earlier this week for an extension, saying hot weather and rain made it hard for him to clean.

He told the judge he has made progress, and the court gave him another four weeks to clean his yard.

Rachel Salberg, who lives next door to Masse, said he's been filling a dumpster with junk, only to return in the evening to pull the items out. After living next to him for nearly a decade, she said she is fed up.

"What I'm afraid of is that they're just going to let it slide, and the extension tells me that I'm right," she said. "Why they gave him that extension is ridiculous. What kind of weather have we had that he can't clean?"

Masse told the judge he intends to "complete the deal." He will face a $1,000 fine for now, with $52,000 more to come if he can't clean it up.

Despite nearly two decades of disputes and thousands of dollars in fines, Masse said he is there to stay.

"I'm not moving," he said. "And if I do, I'm moving to subsidized public housing, and I will take advantage of every penny available if it happens."

For neighbors like Salberg, thinking of a trash filled future is hard to take.

"I don't want to live here myself much less raise children here, so I hate the idea," she said.

The city's sanitation department said the last time a dumpster was emptied from this property was in late 2015, and they have not emptied his most recently rented dumpster as of yet.

The court can't remove the junk in Masse's yard. The Grand Forks Health Department will have to move forward with their own proceedings to allow the city to remove the junk themselves.

A special hearing with the Health Department was set for Sept. 13, but that may change with the extension of the court's deadline.