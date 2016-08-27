Search
    Crews combing Alexandria lake for missing person

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:05 p.m.
    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Search and rescue officials are searching Lake Le Homme Dieu in Alexandria for a missing boater or swimmer.

    About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officials were called to Rotary Beach. The search is ongoing but due to the windy conditions, officials say it could take some time.

    Responding agencies include the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Garfield Fire and Rescue, Brandon Fire and Rescue, Carlos Fire and Rescue, Alexandria Fire and Rescue, North Aircare, the Ottertail Dive Team and North Ambulance.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
