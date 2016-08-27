Driving and eating: It's the American way

So it makes perfect sense to me that the Olympics committee seriously consider this new sport in 2020: Motorized Eating.

Think about it. I'm guessing Americans eat more meals in their cars than at their dining room tables. In a world that is spinning so fast we can barely keep up, multi-tasking is essential. Unfortunately, at some point we decided "drive time" was like the study hall of life. It was when you caught up on everything you'd neglected earlier.

And so our Buicks and Nissans and Chevys have become mobile offices/theaters/cafeterias, in which we try to cram in everything we didn't get done before we got in the car. We have become a tribe of dangerously distracted drivers, operating a 3,600-pound vehicle while eating meatball subs, checking kids' homework, monitoring Google Maps, glancing at our phones and asking Siri how to get meatball grease out of the front of our white silk blouses.

It wasn't always that way. Long, long ago, people selfishly stuck to driving. Their drive time was spent listening to the radio, paying attention to the traffic and berating their spouse for not properly folding up the map. In fact, you often weren't even allowed to eat in the car. My family took a trip to the West Coast in the early '70s in which refreshments consisted of a Thermos of lukewarm water. When we were hungry, we pulled over, got out of the car and went into a place called a sit-down restaurant.

But then the cup holder was invented—and it was all over. Now I cannot embark on any trip longer than one hour without "snacks." While driving, I have successfully eaten spaghetti with meat sauce with an ice scraper. I have been pulled over by an officer and cited for Driving Under the Influence of a Big Mac. I have taken my car to a detailer and asked if they had a special Cheese Removal Package. I have found a french fry under my seat that carbon-dated to the Reagan presidency.

But the worst thing about carsumption is that you don't really enjoy your food. Bags of chips and packets of string cheese disappear, and you barely remember eating them. All this mindless and distracted grazing also means you consume more than you realize. So you wind up eating more and enjoying it less. Wow. Thanks, McDonald's!

Here's a perfect example. Several years ago, I'd heard about a little market that was selling really high-quality aged cheeses. Now, you know I love cheese (see paragraph six above), so I decided to splurge. I made a special trip into town, then spent a good half-hour mulling over a display case filled with exotic, expensive, artisanal cheeses.

Finally, I settled on a 7-year-old Gouda, filled with briney, salty, butterscotch deliciousness. It cost $15. On the way home, I kept glancing at the precious cheese in its fancy paper wrapping. Tentatively, I opened the package and broke off a tiny clump.

Boy, that was good.

I broke off another. Wow. Even better. So good in fact that the next piece was even bigger. Mmmmm. Must. Have. More.

By the time I pulled into the driveway, the wrapper was completely empty. It had taken some master cheese maker seven years to perfectly age this fine cheese and it had taken me a few mindless minutes to inhale it.

So there I sat in my garage, covered in nothing but cheese dandruff and shame.

Another victim of carsumption.