Molitor plans team meeting during losing streak

The Twins swept a two-game series in Atlanta before losing four at Kansas City and three to Detroit at Target Field. Heading into Friday's game against the Blue Jays, the Twins had lost 12 of 15 and were 49-78, last in the American League Central and 12½ games behind fourth-place Chicago.

"I wouldn't call it a State of the Union, but I think sometimes you have to collectively get a perspective and put it out there," Molitor told reporters in Toronto.

Molitor said the meeting would be more about finishing the season strong than the current skid.

"Let them know I want them to go out there and let it fly the next five weeks, show us what you can do," he said. "We'll give guys opportunities; when you get your chance to play or pitch, be ready and go out there and have some fun.

"We haven't really gathered them collectively for a while, and I think the losing streak is certainly heavy for a lot of us. It was rough to come out of Kansas City and then get swept by the Tigers. Sometimes you can try to recharge the batteries a little bit by talking, so we'll see how it works out."

Wimmers arrives

Twins 2010 first-round draft pick Alex Wimmers was in uniform Friday and poised to make his major league debut out of the bullpen.

A right-hander from Ohio State, Wimmers started his pro career as a starter but after overcoming severe control issues and two elbow surgeries has been used as a closer this season at Triple-A Rochester.

Molitor said he would try not to put Wimmers, 27, into a high-pressure situation early.

"I hope not to right away; you never know how it's going to play out," he said. "Similarly to (Pat) Light and (J.T.) Chargois, you want to get them into situations where they can get their feet wet before you put them in (big) situations, but sometimes the game doesn't work out that way."

With seven years in the minors without a call-up, Wimmers—the Big Ten pitcher of the year in 2010—is due for free agency at season's end. Overall, he is 18-14 with a 4.25 earned-run average, 134 walks and 336 strikeouts in 130 minor league games (42 starts).

"He's worked himself to get back on the map, and now with the way our pitching staff is going, he has an opportunity to come up and get a good look to see if he could possibly be a part of what we have here going forward," Molitor said.

Mauer still out

Joe Mauer was given the day off to rest a sore quadriceps muscle that has been bothering for about a week, Molitor said. Mauer aggravated the injury while scoring from first base last week in Atlanta and hasn't played since Tuesday.

"He's doing better today, still progressing from a little bit of a quad issue that he's been trying to fight through here for about a week now," Molitor said.

Left-hander Francisco Liriano, Mauer's former battery mate in Minnesota, was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays. Molitor said the turf at SkyDome also was a consideration.

"I'll give him another day here today and hopefully he'll be ready to go tomorrow," Molitor said.

