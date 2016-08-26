FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn.—Activists took their frustration to the Falcon Heights mayor Thursday, showing up at his home and asking pointed questions about the city's contract with the St. Anthony police department and more.

They've been calling for the city to cancel the contract since a St. Anthony police officer fatally shot Philando Castile in Falcon Heights on July 6.

Corydon Nilsson, a Black Lives Matter St. Paul organizer, said people had attended the last three Falcon Heights City Council meetings without getting answers.

"It's been nearly two months since Philando was killed," Nilsson said Friday. "Nothing really has been done on the part of government officials, so we decided we should go to the mayor's house and try to get answers to our questions on the spot."

Nilsson said he grew up on Mayor Peter Lindstrom's street and knew him as a neighbor, so he led 13 other organizers from four groups to the mayor's home about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He videotaped a 30-minute conversation they had with Lindstrom on his front lawn and posted it on Facebook.

It began with Rashad Turner, Black Lives Matter St. Paul organizer, speaking angrily to Lindstrom: "It doesn't feel so good that we're at your house, does it? No, we're not going to wait."

Davina Newman of Black Coalition quickly offered to organize the group into a circle, where everyone would get a chance to "say their piece," and they did.

When people asked about Falcon Height's contract with St. Anthony, Lindstrom responded that the city was in year two of a five-year contract for police services.

"You're giving us (expletive) answers," Turner responded. "We'll get more people here and we won't leave until you give us real answers."

Lindstrom told them them the city council has a workshop meeting on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is open to the public, during which the council will discuss his idea for a task force to "look at inclusivity and policing issues in our city."

He said he'd like the task force to examine best practices around training officers and to review policies and procedures about police use of force "to make sure that we are doing all that we can to make our community safe."

"That's my idea and whether or not it will go forward or not, it's up to the entire city council," Lindstrom said.

People pressed Lindstrom about why the city could not terminate its police contract with St. Anthony, which costs about $650,000 a year.

"We would be in breach of contract," Lindstrom answered.

People also grilled Lindstrom about various aspects of what happened the night Castile was killed.

"I know as much about the investigation or what happened that night as all of you do," he told them. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation continues.

Nilsson said Friday that he'd like Lindstrom to be more vocal about the case, which he thinks could bring pressure to charging the officer.

Lindstrom, who didn't respond to a call or email from the Pioneer Press on Friday, told the group Thursday night that it would be irresponsible for him to weigh in without knowing all the information.

"I want justice to be done, just like all of you do, and I want a serious investigation," he said in the video.