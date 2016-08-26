Nurses at 5 Twin Cities sites set Labor Day strike

ST. PAUL — Nurses at five Twin Cities hospitals will go on strike beginning Labor Day if an agreement is not reached with their employer Allina Health.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Friday they have set a Sept. 5 strike date in their ongoing contract dispute with Allina Health. The union represents about 4,800 nurses at the following hospitals: Abbott Northwestern and Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, United in St. Paul, Unity in Fridley and Mercy in Coon Rapids.

The open-ended strike comes about two months after nurses staged a weeklong strike that ended without a deal. The latest round of negotiations — which began in February — ended Tuesday with no agreement.

A key unresolved issue in the contract talks is over health care plans for the nurses. Allina Health is proposing moving the nurses to the same plans as other employees, saying the transition will save $10 million a year. While the corporate plan has lower premiums, it has higher deductibles, according to the Associated Press. Nurses want to keep their current plans.

Allina responded Friday with a statement that accused the nurses union of walking away from patient care: "It is now abundantly clear the union's first priority is staging another strike, not reaching a solution."

Allina Health's statement notes there remains time to reach a settlement, adding it hopes a strike is averted and the focus remains on patient care.

"We believe our nurses are equally committed to care, but if they choose to walk off the job, we will take the steps necessary to continue that commitment to care," the statement continues. "We hope it doesn't come to that."

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the strike date at a press conference held at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday. The union's members approved the strike during an Aug. 18 vote.

"This is an open-ended strike," said MNA Executive Director Rose Roach. "These nurses have never felt more disrespected and more devalued by this employer in their entire careers. They are mad."