Abducted Watkins girl laid to rest

WATKINS, Minn.—"We must let this change us."

A standing-room-only crowd, which spilled into the overhead balcony of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins, was silent as the Rev. Aaron Nett issued a call to action Friday morning.

They gathered for the funeral of 5-year-old Alayna Ertl, the little girl who was taken from her home in the night last Saturday, and allegedly killed by a man who was once a family friend.

As much as the funeral was a time for the small central Minnesota town to remember Alayna, the smiley girl affectionately called a "little mama" for her caring nature, it was also a time to process what had happened.

But not accept it.

"Such a senseless violence, such an evil act. An act that could only be authored by Satan himself," Nett said. "It is incomprehensible and an insult to humanity."

Along with the program, a pamphlet was distributed. A picture of Alayna filled the cover, dressed in sparkly blue as Elsa from the movie "Frozen." Her favorite movie, family friends said.

Inside the pamphlet, several paragraphs painted a picture of the little girl and the things she loved.

"Alayna was her Momma's little princess who always dressed up in a dress. It didn't matter if she was playing outside or going shopping with mom, she had her wedges or 'clicky shoes' (high heels) and lip gloss on."

It talked about a girl who loved to sing and be sung to, and always requested to sing the "sun song" ("You are my Sunshine") before bed.

Just before Alayna's casket was brought in for the funeral, everyone inside the church sang that song together a capella.

Alayna's large family filled the front four pews of the church. They proceeded into the building behind Alayna's tiny coffin, which was covered with a white cloth.

At one point, parishioners prayed together for the family.

People broke down crying as the lector called for prayers for victims of abuse and kidnapping.

In his homily, Nett told community members it was normal to feel numb and angry.

"Why did this happen to such a beautiful, innocent girl? Why her, and why us? Why in this way?" he said.

He said he believed everything happens for a reason, though it was hard to imagine how the town could be hit by another tragedy this year.

Just over a month ago, a tornado devastated the town, seriously injuring one person. It hit the same street the Ertl family lives on.

And last August, two Watkins teenagers were killed and one seriously injured in a crash with a drunk driver. One of the teens who was killed in that crash, Zachary Rohrbeck, was Alayna's cousin.

It has been a hard year for the town of fewer than 1,000 people. So Nett's homily was also a call to action.

"These things do not have the last word. Ever," Nett said. "We must be instruments, ourselves, of peace."

At the funeral's close, the family followed behind the casket as it was carried from the church. Alayna's mother, Kayla, gripped Alayna's brother Carter tightly as they left the church.

Following the funeral and burial at the nearby cemetery, Alayna's family hosted community members for lunch at the Watkins town hall.

Kayla and her husband, Matt, did not speak during the funeral. No family member did.

But the last paragraph written in the pamphlet, written in quotation marks, suggests it is directly from the couple.

"We love you more than anything, baby girl, and miss you incredibly," it reads. "Please watch over us all and be the beautiful angel that you are up in heaven! Dance your heart out, Peanut."