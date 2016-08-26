FAITH NEWS: St. Jude's offers dinner in Thompson

St. Jude's Catholic Church of Thompson, N.D., will hold its fall dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the church. The meal will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, green beans, homemade buns, cranberries and pumpkin dessert. The cost is $10 for an adult dinner, $7 for children ages 6-12, $4 for children age 5 and younger and $10.50 for takeout. They will also hold a bake sale during the dinner.

Monthly Love Feast meal set

The monthly Love Feast meal will run 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Zion United Methodist Church, 1001 24th Ave. S., Grand Forks. Our Savior Lutheran Church will purchase, prepare and serve sloppy joes, chips, beans and dessert. A blood pressure check will be available at the event. Call (218) 791-6958 with any questions.

Lutheran Church will host picnic

The Skjeberg Lutheran Church will host its 10th annual picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Schumacher Park in Drayton, N.D. The menu will include barbecue ribs, hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, potatoes, baked beans, vegetables and homemade pies. The Popple Ridge Pickers will provide entertainment. A freewill offering will be collected. Take out orders are available by calling (701) 360-2796.