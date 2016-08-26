Will Devils Lake and Red River Valley flood?

Access to a narrow peninsula of farmland jutting into Stump Lake, south of Lakota, N.D., is compromised by the rising lake water.Herald photo by Sarah Kolberg.

DEVILS LAKE—The excess rain this year is one ingredient needed for spring flooding, and as residents wonder if Devils Lake could begin to swallow up land, National Weather Service meteorologists say it's too early to tell if the Red River will cause significant damage.

Grand Forks had about 3.21 inches of rain in August as of Thursday. That's about 18 inches for the year, or about 4 inches of precipitation above average counts, according to the weather service. July was the seventh-wettest month on record with 5.3 inches.

To the west, more than 19 inches has fallen in Devils Lake as of Tuesday, according to Jeff Frith, manager for the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board. July saw 6.65 inches, the second-wettest July since 1993, which had 10.25 inches. About 4.3 inches has fallen in August as of Tuesday.

Near Starkweather, N.D., a Ramsey County city of 117 residents located about 25 miles north of Devils Lake, weather tracker Mike Connor has reported more than 23 inches, with 8.12 inches falling in July, the most that has fallen in that month since 1993. About 5.2 inches has fallen there in August as of Tuesday.

The excess rain has saturated the soil, especially in the northern Red River Valley, and as a whole, North Dakota is wetter than normal, National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling said. If it doesn't dry up, the ground could freeze and leave no room for the snowpack to melt except outward.

That could mean flooding for some communities around Devils Lake. The massive body of water has remained steady at about 1,450 feet for most of the year, give or take a few inches.

The rain is concerning because it is filling up the coulees near Devils Lake and causing significant inflow, Frith said. Usually flows wrap up toward the end of July, but some coulees have been running full blast the last few weeks.

It's not unusual considering the amount of rain the Devils Lake Basin has seen, Frith said.

"We have been seeing a dramatic increase in the flows in the coulees, certainly more than what we had this spring when the coulees thawed out in the spring," Frith said. "We had virtually zero flow at that time due to our drier conditions."

Heavy flow in the spring could be preceded by a wet fall, which is concerning because it could increase the elevation of Devils Lake, he said. The lake's record elevation was set June 27, 2011, when it reached 1,454.4 feet, resulting in the flooding of cropland, roads, homesteads and even small communities. The lake reached near-record levels in June 2013 when the elevation topped out at 1,426.97 feet.

Every foot the lake goes up or down puts about 10,000 acres of land at risk, Frith said.

"If we go into freeze-up with saturated soils the way they are now, the basin storage capacity up in the northern part of the basin flow, we could see a significant amount of runoff next spring and be right back where we were three or four years ago," he said. "It just sets the stage for nowhere for the snowmelt to go."

Too soon to tell

Knowing if the region, specifically the Red River Valley, will see significant flooding is like predicting the winner of the 2017 Super Bowl, Ritterling said. There are so many variables that are unknown that it is too early to tell.

"There are a lot of factors that go into spring flooding," she said.

She referred to an article written by Grand Forks meteorologist Allen Voelker. "Anatomy of the Red River Spring Flood" describes the key factors in predicting flooding for cities along the river: the freeze and melt cycle, the amount of early spring rain and late spring storms that will deplete or add to snowpack, the depth of snowpack and how much water it contains, frost depth, river ice conditions and soil moisture content.

"Out of all of those, we partially know one of them," she said of soil moisture content. "There is no way to tell at this point."

It's likely there are two to three months left until the ground freezes, and it's possible the region could begin to dry off by then. Temperatures for the three-month outlook are expected to be above average, though precipitation also could be above average, according to the weather service's Climate Prediction Center. Most of North Dakota and all of Minnesota should avoid drought through November.

"There is still a bit of fall to go through," she said.

Surprise from the lake

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which recently released its 225th issue, predicted a colder winter than normal for the Grand Forks area and North Dakota in general, but below-normal snowfall for eastern North Dakota, while the west should receive more snow.

Ritterling warned people not to put too much stock into the publication. Though it boasts an accuracy of 80 percent, its winter prediction last year was about 55.6 percent accurate.

"There are actually people who have looked into verifying The Old Farmer's Almanac against what really happened, and the results aren't very good," she said.

Devils Lake should be safe, Frith said, adding agricultural land and surrounding communities could see flooding. It would take a monumental event to surpass the record elevation, which is about 4 feet away.

"This lake has surprised and has made a lot of fools of prognosticators over the past," he said. "I wouldn't rule anything out."

With a few months to go, he said a few weeks of no rain couldn't hurt Devils Lake and surrounding cities.

"Certainly, Mother Nature can stop at any time," he said.

Flood predictions from the weather service are expected in January. When asked if people should be worried, Ritterling had some friendly advice.

"The fall is usually pretty nice," she said. "Go out and enjoy our last few months of being able to do stuff outside."