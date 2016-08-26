A three-month search for a new executive director for the Grand Forks Circle of Friends Humane Society has come to an end.

Lauralee Tupa, who begins Sept. 2, is negotiating with the nonprofit, which plans to pay a salary in the range of $40,000 and $55,000 per year.

"The board of directors is extremely excited to be able to utilize Lauralee's excitement ... and her education, experience and expertise to uphold our mission statement and improve the organization," said Leslie Rethemeier, president of the society's board of directors. "We've had extensive interviews, and she has experience in all of the areas that we have been looking for."

Tupa, 34, of Crookston, graduated with a bachelor's degree in management from the University of Minnesota-Crookston and a master's in organizational development, health and human resources from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She worked as a recruiter for EXB Solutions, Inc. and Sysdine Co., Ltd from 2010 to 2014 before working as a safety manager at Minnesota Deydrated Vegetables, Inc. in 2014 and 2015.

Tupa said she's met with the Circle of Friends board already, and plans to continue meetings prior to her first day on the job.

"What we consistently have met about is making sure our communication is the same throughout our organization," Tupa said.

The director position has sat vacant since May, when Maranda Weathermon left to spend more time with family. Earlier this month, Circle of Friends offered the position to Central Florida YMCA Executive Director Mary Anderson, who later turned down the job.

Rachel Bergman, the society's shelter manager, has worked as interim director since Weathermon's departure.

"I've already worked with a lot of the board members," Tupa said. "We've had a great time working together, and I'm really looking forward to it. "