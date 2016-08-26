State parks offer prime road-trip recreation

Even as summer winds down, the great outdoors still calls to anyone looking to get in one last road trip for the season before packing up for a post-Labor Day cool-down.

Road warrior or not, the region's state parks beckon. North Dakota alone boasts a total of 14 state parks and eight state recreational areas. Minnesota has even more, with a combined 75 state parks and recreation areas.

Mark Zimmerman, North Dakota State Parks director, said 2016 has been a busy year for the state park system. By year's end, Zimmerman said, North Dakota parks are projected to host "well over" 1.2 million visitors, an increase of up to 10 percent over last year.

"We've been very busy," Zimmerman said. "We've had great weather, and the fishing is great, so people are coming out and they're enjoying their parks."

On a broader level, the National Park System is marking its 100th birthday. The Minnesota State Park system can take pride in being even older.

Amy Barrett, Minnesota State Parks and Trails information officer, said the Minnesota system has been spending this year celebrating the 125th anniversary of Itasca State Park near Park Rapids, the first park in the system.

That's meant more events and programs to entice people to the parks, a strategy Barrett said could be factoring into what has been a very busy year for Minnesota's state parks.

"We don't know if that's had something to do with it, or if people are looking for family vacations that are affordable and close to home," she said. "Either way, there are lots of fun things to do in the parks and on the trails, and we're happy to see people getting out in record numbers."

Here is a look at some parks in the region:

North Dakota

Turtle River State Park: About 25 miles west of Grand Forks, the wooded river valley of Turtle River State Park is close to the city and makes for an easy trip. Park attendant Kari Johnson said the river always is stocked with rainbow trout, a unique feature in North Dakota that makes fly fishing accessible. Beyond the river, park visitors can enjoy the trails, which are open to hiking, mountain biking and, season permitting, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

"It feels very sanctuary-esque," Johnson said of Turtle River. "There's a lot of deer, birds and wildflowers, and a lot of the natural beauty in the park represents a lot of the flora and fauna you'd find in North Dakota."

Grahams" target="_blank">www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/trsp.html Grahams Island State Park: It might be an island, but this state park still is open to road-trippers.

Grahams Island is accessible by a road built atop an elevated embankment.

Park representative Theresa Haagenson said Grahams Island, which sits in the waters of Devils Lake and is known primarily for its access to prime fishing, is the most visited park in the state system.

The park has hosted more than 9,800 visitors so far this year, Haagenson said, and it saw more than 12,430 visitors by the end of last year. Zimmerman described Devils Lake, the state's largest natural lake, as the top walleye fishery in the Upper Midwest and credited the park's popularity to the quality of the angling there.

The park offers recreation off the lake as well. Haagenson said there are three forms of camping available — ranging from primitive tenting to full-service hookup — and plenty of trails for hiking and wildlife-viewing. Icelandic" target="_blank">www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/gisp/gisp.html Icelandic State Park: Human history and natural features coincide at Icelandic State Park, which offers visitors a lakeside window to a Nordic slice of frontier history.

This far-north park hugs Lake Renwick, just south of the Canadian border in Pembina County. The lake is open to boating and fishing and features a sandy beachfront swimming area.

For the more historic-minded, the park's Pioneer Heritage Center is open to the public, along with period buildings representing the region's Icelandic homesteader heritage.