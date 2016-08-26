CROOKSTON—An Olso, Minn, man who faces multiple charges has been trafficking cocaine in northwest Minnesota, drug task force agents said Friday.

Juan Andres Gonzalez Jr., 24, was arrested Wednesday in Crookston on an outstanding warrant issued Aug. 4 in Polk County District Court. He faces three felony charges—two first-degree conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime-sale and one count of failure to affix a tax stamp—and a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit.

The charges come after agents from the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force, which serves several counties in northwestern Minnesota, purchased cocaine from a street-level dealer, according to a news release. Within a week, agents worked their way to Gonzalez, whom they said was the main distributor.

He also was arrested in July 2014 with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and "buy money" that had been used to purchase cocaine.

Agents searched cellphones that indicated Gonzalez was responsible for distributing more than four ounces of cocaine from North Dakota and Texas to northwest Minnesota in three months.

No further information will be released, officials with the drug task force said.

On each sale charge, Gonzalez faces up to 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines. He also faces seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine on the tax stamp charge. The misdemeanor charge could result in a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Bond was set for $20,000 in the case, though Gonzalez could post bond for $2,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is Thursday.