Man found unresponsive in UND campus hotel pronounced dead

A man has been pronounced dead by medical officials after being found unresponsive Friday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn on the UND campus.

The 26-year-old had been staying at the hotel and was not affiliated with the university, according to a statement by the UND Police Department.

Officers from the department responded to a call about the man at about 8:20 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures until the man was transported by medical personnel to Altru Hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead.

UND Police Sgt. Danny Weigel said the identity of the man will be released pending notification of his next of kin. Weigel said a medical examiner will perform an autopsy and that there is no definite cause of death until that report comes back.

The release stated that an early investigation of the death has not indicated a threat to public safety at this time.