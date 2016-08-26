WEST FARGO—Two women who worked for the West Fargo Hockey Association's bingo operation at the M&J Saloon in West Fargo have been arrested on suspicion of defrauding the operation of more than $10,000.

Leah Willason, 39, of Fargo, and Amy Grieger, 41, of West Fargo, were arrested Thursday evening, Aug. 25, according to West Fargo police Detective Joe Birrenkott.

Birrenkott said one of the women worked as a caller for the bingo operation and the other was a floor walker.

He said they are suspected of having defrauded the hockey association of more than $10,000 since the first of the year.

The two women were being held in the Cass County Jail Friday morning, Aug. 26, pending possible theft charges involving an amount between $10,000 and $50,000, according to online jail records.