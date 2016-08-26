Brooks and Travis Fretheim cast their ballots Tuesday in the Thompson School bond issue to update the facility with a multimillion dollar project. Their children, Ryan and Lilly watch them vote. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

George Hoselton, right, holds the door for Myron Martinson Tuesday at Thompson School for voting the fourth time on a bond issue that would allow the school to update the facility with a multimillion-dollar project. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

THOMPSON, N.D.—Thompson Public School will have to wait at least a year before it can ask voters to approve a bond referendum for an expansion project, but school leaders doubt that will happen any time soon.

"I would say it's a very small (chance) that we would be voting on something in a year," Superintendent John Maus said Friday.

For the fourth time in four years, taxpayers failed to pass a multimillion-dollar project that would have added what proponents and school officials pegged as much-needed expansion. Voters turned out in record numbers Tuesday to decide whether the school would use a $10 million bond issue to pay for additions to the building, including a gym, career and technical education wing and classrooms. The project also would have repurposed several areas of the school—such as turning a smaller gym into classrooms—to accommodate growth.

Of the 1,234 ballots cast, 642, or 52 percent, were in favor of the project. Because the school needed 60 percent of the vote to approve the bond, the referendum failed.

The unofficial results will be canvassed and finalized Monday.

The School Board will meet Sept. 13, but Maus doesn't foresee any decisions being made regarding the next step in expanding the school then, adding it will take time to decide on any future plans.

"Our main focus now is the kids and having a great school year," he said. "That's our main focus. Even when you talk about a facility plan, the No. 1 thing is it's all about the kids."

More growth expected

Thompson, about 10 miles south of Grand Forks, is home to an estimated 1,005 residents. The school's enrollment has grown over the last decade from 413 student in 2005 to about 500 this year. Grand Forks County's population will likely grow by at least 11 percent by 2020, with Thompson expected to follow that trend, according to the school.

The city has seen continued residential development in recent years, with new homes popping up on the northeast side of the city.

"The development has been similar to Grand Forks," said Jerry Pribula, Thompson's city engineer.

Building has been spurred by local developers and has been very speedy, Pribula said, adding there are "very few lots that are left."

"We've added numerous residential neighborhoods," Mayor Karyn Hippen said. "Most recently, all new development lots have been sold and are being built, including single-family homes and twin homes."

Thompson is expected to see continued growth over the next several years, Hippen said. She declined to give specifics, but she said she has been in discussions with developers about adding another residential development to the city.

"Of course, the city is going to be supporting that, and we do have room for growth in terms of infrastructure," she said.

A tight-knit, small-town feel in Thompson are attractive to potential residents, Hippen said, adding the city's "excellent school system with highly qualified teachers" has helped attract families. Maus said the school takes pride in his staff.

"I think we have a great staff," he said. "They overcome some of these facility issues we have now, and that's credit to them."

Students returned to school Thursday to begin class for the year. Enrollment counts are expected to be the about same as last year, but as more families move to Thompson, the school's student body could increase. Thompson could add 100 students by the 2024 school year.

The school has to have classes in a smaller gym, with at least one music class taking place on the stage while other students participate in physical education on the gym's floor.

Maus said his staff was disappointed the morning after the vote.

"It's tough when they have to drive to work and see a sign on the corner," he said, referring to a sign posted in a yard on the same block as the school. That sign, posted by Troy Marsh, said, that said "If you want our kids to get a better education, hire better teachers. Don't build a bigger school. Vote no."

Though the expansion project is not happening, Maus is confident the school will be able to do what's best for his students.

"The future is going to be bright because we have great staff and we have great kids," he said.