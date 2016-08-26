AROUND TOWN: Sickies plans mid-September opening

A commercial condo development is in the works near Interstate 29 in southwest Grand Forks.

Matt Baasch, a developer of the project, said he and his partners brought a similar concept to West Fargo a couple of years ago.

The idea involves about 29 buildings that are targeted for entrepreneurs who need some garage, warehouse or office space. Baasch said the buildings have been used for personal "man cave" space as well.

"They'll put their RV or tailgating stuff in there with their car or motorcycle, and they'll have a place to watch football games with their buddies," Baasch said. The development company is River City Condos, LLC, he said.

Each building will be between roughly 1,500 and 2,400 square feet, Baasch said. He hopes the first building will be ready to occupy in December.

The project is slated for a slice of land near the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and Interstate 29, just north of the new AgCountry Farm Credit Services building.

"Right off the interstate, the access to it was very intriguing to us," Baasch said.

Sickies eyes mid-September opening

A new burger joint may open in a few weeks on Grand Forks' South Columbia Road.

Sickies Garage is poised to launch at 1419 S. Columbia Road, just down the street from Altru Health System's main campus.

But because of significant road construction on the heavily trafficked road, Sickies is looking at opening in mid-September, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Kerry Fernholz, an owner of Sickies, said they could have been open in about a week had it not been for road construction shutting down an intersection in front of the restaurant.

"We'll be ready to open in another week or so, but we aren't going to open until that road's back open," he said.

Sickies boasts 50 different types of burgers and 50 beers on tap. It has locations in Bismarck and Fargo, according to its website.

Sickies will take over the former Padron Chile building, which previously housed a Sweeto Burrito and Arby's.

Twin City Motors plans remodel

A used car dealership on South Washington Street is planning a major remodel.

Twin City Motors has submitted plans to the city of Grand Forks to demolish a 1,000-square-foot building on its 1110 S. Washington St. property. A site plan on the city's website shows a new indoor car showroom and display area farther west from South Washington Street.

Cliff Coss, president of Twin City Motors, said the project will give the business more space. He hopes to start work once building permits are approved.