U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stands with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, after accepting the nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON—U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Friday, Aug. 26, said the Clinton Foundation was seeking other organizations to take over some of the group's charitable work, but that winding down her family's foundation would take time.

"I know the foundation is looking for partners, but that's going to take some time to carry out," Clinton said in an interview on MSNBC. "Winding down some of these programs takes time. You don't just turn on and off ... a switch. Even trying to negotiate with partner groups takes a lot of serious effort," she said.