Altru Health Foundation has received a $60,000 grant from the North Dakota Department of Health. The funds will be used to develop Altru's Diabetes Center, implement chronic disease prevention and improve the system of care for patients.

Acme Tools receives award

Acme Tools has received the Summit Club Residential award from the Toro Co. This annual award recognizes Toro dealers for outstanding sales of residential lawn equipment. Acme Tools has earned the award every year since 2012.

Two join Altru Advanced Orthopedics

Dr. Hans F. Joseph and Dr. Daniel Hesse have joined the Altru Advanced Orthopedics team. Joseph will specialize in orthopedic trauma, fracture care and polytrauma. He earned his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences. Hesse will specialize in orthopedic trauma, arthroscopy and sports medicine. He earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Medicine.

Sanford Health hires Burke

Erik Burke has recently joined the Sanford Health East Grand Forks team. Burke received his graduate degree from UND. He is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Century 21 granted status

Century 21 Red River Realty, Grand Forks, has entered into an agreement granting it the status of Associate Broker in the Cartus Broker Network. Under the agreement, Century 21 Red River Realty will manage Cartus' relocation business and corporate properties within Century 21 Red River Realty market areas.