Marvin Nelson looks on as Doug Burgum makes a point during the gubernatorial debate in Bismarck on Thursday. Nelson is the Democratic-NPL Party candidate for governor, and Burgum is the Republican Party candidate. Photo by Will Kincaid / Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota candidates for governor share a laugh while participating in a debate in Bismarck on Thursday. From left are Marty Riske, Marvin Nelson and Doug Burgum. Photo by Will Kincaid / Bismarck Tribune

BISMARCK — Differences of opinion over property and oil taxes, federal regulations and approaches to the state's mental health crisis emerged in the first of three scheduled debates between North Dakota's three candidates for governor on Thursday.

Republican entrepreneur Doug Burgum of Fargo, Democratic state Rep. Marvin Nelson of Rolla and Fargo business owner Marty Riske, the Libertarian Party candidate, squared off in a largely fireworks-free debate that capped off the Greater North Dakota Chamber's Policy Summit at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck.

On a frequent hot-button issue for voters, Burgum, considered a heavy favorite in November in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat for governor since 1988, said property taxes are driven by local rates and economic conditions, and local government must be smaller and more efficient if people want lower property taxes. The former software mogul who now redevelops downtown Fargo real estate also said the state "shouldn't be in the business of subsidizing local sprawl."

Nelson, a crop consultant, said it's the state's responsibility to fund basic local services, adding, "I don't think the state has lived up to its responsibility."

Riske, who owns a chain of hair salons in Fargo, criticized tax breaks given away by local governments that expect the state to cover the lost revenue.

Asked by chamber President Andy Peterson how they'd tackle the mental health crisis, Nelson cited recent budget cuts to human services programs and drew comparisons to the lack of services for distraught farmers during the 1980s farm crisis. He said he hears "a lot of lip service" but doesn't see a commitment to mental health in the state.

Burgum called it a complex societal issue sweeping the country, citing an increase in overdose deaths in Fargo this year, and said the state must start treating addiction as a mental health issue rather than criminal activity.

Riske, whose party endorses legalizing marijuana, said, "The best policy is to make natural drugs legal, safe and free so the criminals disappear and lives are regained."

The candidates made several references to a state Department of Human Services audit released this week that found child care providers were allowed to continue operating while the agency was aware of instances of illegal drug use and reports of inappropriate touching from adults, and also were asked about it by moderator Jim Olson of KX News.

Nelson cited it as an example of poor management of state agencies and said better day care services are needed to help fill jobs and get the economy moving. Riske said it shows why the state needs more routine independent audits, while Burgum said the current contraction in the state's economy opens an opportunity to improve government processes.

Candidates weren't asked about the recent high-profile protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline by the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes. But Nelson referred to it when asked if the 2015 Legislature's lowering of the oil extraction tax from 11.5 percent to 10 percent and elimination of price-triggered tax exemptions were the right thing to do.

Nelson said the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which was affected by the tax cut, was treated "very disrespectfully" when they objected to it.

"Treatment like that is what leads to protests like this," he said.

Burgum praised the GOP-controlled Legislature for having the wisdom to remove the trigger, "because without that we'd be losing $1 million a day," and for lowering the oil tax, saying companies are "going to go where they get the best return." Riske said it turned out to be a "pretty fair deal" for the state.

Burgum said he sees pushing back on the federal government on regulations hampering the state's oil, coal and agriculture industries as "an important job as governor." Nelson said the state must work more proactively with federal regulators.

The North Dakota Newspaper Association will host the next debate Oct. 3 in Bismarck. Prairie Public Television in Fargo will host a debate Oct. 10 and air it on Oct. 12.