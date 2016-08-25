Greg Weigel, master carpenter and co-owner of Fargo-based Fiske and Weigel Builders, reviews building plans for a house he's framing in south Grand Forks this week. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Master carpenter Greg Weigel wore a white T-shirt and a heavy tool belt around his waist as he stood in a half-built house in Grand Forks' south end. A circular saw whined and classic rock blared in the background while he unfurled blueprints and read off statistics on the home, from a 1,648-square-foot first floor to an 800-square-foot garage.

"We're framing the walls," he said, moving from point to point in the home's interior, stepping over wooden slats that outlined future walls and rooms. "This is all framed out for the bedroom, the kitchen. We're putting up the garage today."

Weigel, co-owner of the Fargo-based Fiske and Weigel Builders, was just one of several crews that were putting up homes in south Grand Forks on Wednesday afternoon. Whether they know if or not, all of them are implicated in a housing discussion that's rumbling through the highest levels of Grand Forks government, as leaders try to untangle some of the problems facing the local market.

Home prices in Grand Forks have risen sharply in the last four years, according to a new housing report. Following a 2012 effort to address the problem, City leaders again are looking for new ways to make housing more abundant and less expensive as the area attracts more jobs and residents.

Grand Forks City Council members heard the results of the new housing study on Monday evening that aims to address high home prices. Compiled over the last several months, it's a snapshot of demographics and economic drivers behind Grand Forks housing.

"I hope that we pull the trigger sooner rather than later, so that this can affect next year's building season," City Council member Bret Weber said, suggesting that the city is approaching an important crossroads in its work to help shepherd the market toward affordability.

As soon as September, the city is expected to start looking at ways to make it easier for developers to build on local land. City Administrator Todd Feland said that's likely going to mean things like deferring the charges the city puts on properties near new infrastructure developments—right now, they come due early enough for some builders to be hesitant to develop large blocks of land.

A similar argument is related to the length of the bonds that the city sells to pay for infrastructure development. Some city leaders are hopeful that either cutting back on administrative costs of some of the bonds, or lengthening their terms, can help lower the special assessment costs that trickle down to developers and citizens and help spur more home-building.

"I think our goal really was to come back to the next City Council meeting right after Labor Day," Feland said, adding that city leaders will get a chance to see a wide range of policy recommendations. "This is such a strategic point in our city's history. ... Now is the time we should move forward and modify some housing policies. Now is the time to move forward and do something."

Rising prices

Feland's call to action is made more compelling by the data in Monday's report. Multiple presenters sketched out a portrait of a city with an expensive housing market, particularly compared with its regional neighbors.

A main point of the report is housing continues to be expensive, even four years after the city's major housing report was released in 2012. On Monday, presenters revealed that the average Grand Forks home price had increased about 6.6 percent between 2008 and 2012; but from 2012 to the present, that number has increased 23.3 percent. Meanwhile, Grand Forks' inflation-adjusted median income increased from about $48,500 to $50,500 since 2009.

Mark Schill, vice president of Praxis Strategy Group, said there are a lot of factors behind those numbers. He helped compile both the 2012 report and a portion of the data released at Monday's meeting, and he was quick to note that it's not clear if the gap might have been even larger without the work of earlier city leaders.

There were also economic factors at work between 2008 and 2012 that kept housing prices flat, from the Great Recession to the loss of the KC-135 tanker mission at Grand Forks Air Force Base, which saw a high number of jobs leave the community.

But Schill pointed out that the data suggests the job isn't over.

"The (2012 report's) tone was essentially, as a government entity, 'Let's still let the market function,' " Schill said. "Seeing that aggressive price increase, you could argue that there may be more work to do on behalf of the city."

That's where city leaders are set to begin their work, and it comes at an important time. As Keith Lund, vice president of Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp., pointed out in his portion of the presentation, any affordable housing shortage hinders workforce expansion at a time when big steps forward—in the form of Grand Sky tech park and Northern Plains Nitrogen plant—are called for.

Around the region

A big part of the presentation Monday night compared housing in cities in North Dakota and beyond. One slide showed how many more multifamily developments, such as apartments, the city has added compared with its single-family developments.

For the past five years, the report stated, between 250 and 800 units of multifamily housing have been added annually in Grand Forks. For single-family housing, that number is between 70 and 120.

Those multifamily rates outpace rates in Rapid City, S.D., and Billings, Mont., and are roughly comparable to Bismarck, which saw 300-600 units of multifamily housing produced annually over the last five years. But Grand Forks' single-family rates appear to lag behind every city where researchers gathered data.

Pat Zavoral, a consultant with Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, presented a segment of the housing report presentation on Monday that dealt with comparing several cities, and provided suggestions on how Grand Forks can tweak its policies to improve developers' confidence and promote higher rates of home-building.

For example, he said, special assessments in cities like Fargo are often deferred to help spur development, and changes in lot dimensions are helping cut special assessment costs on individual homes. In Sioux Falls, city leaders have worked to build rapport with local developers as a means of building good housing policy, a key point that Grand Forks city leaders have said they hope to see happen here as well.

Weber said he'll be carefully watching city's policy process unfold to make sure the benefits of any changes are passed along to consumers—not just builders.

"If we defer (special assessments), it's not like nobody pays that bill. What it means is the city is paying that bill for a year or two," he said. "In the end, the property owner is going to pay (the full amount) anyway. ... It has to be a two-way street."