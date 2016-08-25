Chamber backs proposed GF sales tax increase

The city's proposed bump in the local sales tax won a high-profile supporter Thursday, with the board of The Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks voting to back an initiative to raise the rate 0.75 percent.

Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of The Chamber, said it's a chance for the public to back important infrastructure projects so they're done right the first time—not "piecemeal" with limited funding.

"My board looked at it as, the city has put together a 50-year plan to invest in the city's infrastructure so we have water, sewer and a road system that meets the needs of a growing Grand Forks, and we encourage the people of the community to take a good look at this and how the money is going to be used, and to support the sales tax," he said.

Wilfahrt argued that failing to support the sales tax might be the more expensive option for the community.

If infrastructure can't be extended as far or as quickly because of limited city funding, projects that might have been done in one fell swoop — such as extending a four-lane roadway—might have to be done in sections as demand forces. That's the more expensive option, he said.

Voters will decide on the tax at the polls Nov. 8. If passed, the tax would generate $7.75 million annually for street projects, infrastructure work such as a new Interstate 29 interchange and major projects such as the city's new water treatment plant.

City Council member Bret Weber, who has voiced his support for the tax in the past, attended Thursday's Chamber meeting.

He pointed out it's an important move to help the city match funding on big projects, which also receive funds from the state.

"They understand the need for the sales tax, and I anticipate they'll be an important partner in this process as well," Weber said of The Chamber.