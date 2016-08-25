Eight men arrested in sex trafficking crackdown in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D.—In a major crackdown to "remove sexual predators from our streets," South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that eight men have been arrested and charged in an undercover sex trafficking operation.

Six of the men were from South Dakota, including a 26-year-old from Ellsworth Air Force Base, a man from Indiana and another from Colorado.

The men ranged in age from 24 to 61.

Jackley said the felony charges filed against the eight were all attempted enticement of a minor using the internet as they investigated sex trafficking in Rapid City. The men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted and up to life.

"It is important that we protect our children with law enforcement operations that focus on removing sexual predators from our streets," Jackley said. "Our operations continue to protect children and send a message that South Dakota is off-limits to anyone seeking to harm our children."

U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler added, ""Despite the intense publicity and focus on human trafficking these past few years, these undercover operations serve as a somber reminder that some people will throw caution to the wind and succumb to their perverted instincts. I'm proud of the joint collaboration displayed by law enforcement and our united efforts to bring sex traffickers to justice."

Those arrested included Marshall Brown, 26, of the air base; Duane Hosek, 61, of Rapid City; Ryan Kammerer, 26, Box Elder; Noah Schottenstein, 27, Rapid City; Cody Two Lance, 33, Rapid City; Andries Snyman, 42, Isabel; Joel Zupnik, 51, of Fort Collins, Colorado and Brendan Leiter of Elkhart, Indiana.

Brown, Hosek and Two Lance could face an additional 10 years in prison if convicted as they are also charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Conducting the investigation were the state Division of Criminal Investigations, the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Homeland Security Investigations.