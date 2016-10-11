Paisley Park to open for more tour dates

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Paisley Park has been given permission to open temporarily for 12 more days, thanks to a Monday night vote from the Chanhassen City Council.

Prince’s recording studio and residence will now be open Thursday — when the Prince tribute concert takes place at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center — and Saturday, as well as Friday, which was previously announced. Tickets are $38.50 for a self-guided tour and $100 for the VIP experience and are now on sale via officialpaisleypark.com.

The venue plans to announce the additional dates it will be open soon.

Paisley Park originally was scheduled to debut last Thursday, but the Chanhassen City Council tabled a rezoning request, citing concerns about traffic, parking and pedestrian safety. The council did allow the venue to open temporarily for two days last week and this Friday. They plan to reconsider the zoning request on Oct. 24, the passage of which would allow Paisley Park to run full time, seven days a week.

The tours give fans the chance to see Prince memorabilia, instruments and outfits as well as an urn containing his ashes housed inside a miniature replica of the building.