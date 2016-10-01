ASTROBOB: How big are black holes?

It's hard to visualize a black hole because you can't see one directly. A black hole's gravity is so strong not even light can escape. Without light to let us know it's there, we see only darkness, hence the name.

Luckily, there are several ways to know they're there.

Black holes can be "seen" by calculating how fast stars and gas clouds spin around them. From these observations, we learn how massive the object must be to do the spinning. For instance, the black hole at the center of the galaxy M87 in Virgo is 6 billion times more massive than the sun.

But when we look for that object and see nothing there, we're left with the only reasonable alternative: a black hole.

But it's rare that nothing at all shows at the location of a suspected black hole. Objects such as nearby gas clouds, stray planets and even stars in the hole's vicinity are routinely sucked in by its gravitational might, cross the point of no return — called the event horizon — and disappear into its inky heart never to be seen again.

Thankfully for astronomers, these demons of darkness do not go gently into that good night. As an object approaches the event horizon, it's torn apart by the hole's gravity and forms a spinning disk of debris called an accretion disk. Like water going down a drain, the material swirls progressively inward, gaining in speed until it disappears from sight, its fate to be crushed into an infinitely tiny point in the belly of the beast.

Friction produced during the descent heats the matter anywhere from thousands to millions of degrees. As we know well, when you heat something hot enough like sterilizing a needle with a flame, it begins to glow. The hotter it gets, the brighter the material glows. The sun's surface temperature is about 10,000 degrees, hot enough to glare a brilliant white to our eyes.

Astronomers not only calculate a black hole's mass by what's orbiting about it but also sense the hole's presence by detecting the visible light, infrared, radio waves and X-rays radiating from the whirling gas in its final blaze of glory.

Black holes vary in size but generally come in two basic varieties: stellar and supermassive. A stellar black hole forms when a massive star (Betelgeuse in Orion is a potential example) runs out of fuel to burn. Without the heat and pressure to stave off gravity's incessant tug, the star collapses, compressing its core to high density and then rebounding in a supernova explosion.

If the core is more than 2.5 times the mass of the sun, it will keep on contracting and become a black hole. Singleminded as an elite marathon runner, gravity can't help but win in the end, crushing the former core out of sight.

You could turn the sun into a black hole if you stuffed its entire 865,000-mile girth into a 4-mile-wide sphere. It would respond by disappearing from sight, though you'd still feel its gravitational attraction as before. Black holes gain weight and girth by eating materials described earlier, but they also swallow other black holes, rather like eating the whole cake instead of a polite slice. Double the mass of a black hole and you also double its diameter.

Astronomers have found event horizons (a black hole's edge of no return) ranging from 6 miles across for the stellar variety up to several times the size of our solar system for the supermassive ones found in the centers of many galaxies including the Milky Way. Our galaxy hosts a hole with a mass of 4.1 million suns at its center in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius. It's estimated if this dense emptiness were put in place of the sun, it would reach beyond the orbit of the planet Uranus, located 1.8 billion miles away. That's a lot of hole!