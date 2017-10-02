Marilyn Hagerty: Off to the races here in Grand Forks

And this is homecoming week at UND. The leaves are turning gold and floating across campus. The Sioux Award banquet will be a big draw Wednesday evening at the Alerus Center.

Then it's off to the races. Open houses, receptions. The UND Athletics Letter winners ceremony Friday at the Alerus. The parade down University Avenue begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There's tailgating, too, on Saturday. If we cheer real loud, we can let the football team we're behind them. Maybe we can lift them back into the win column. I think it's about my turn to buy popcorn for my seat mates — Tim and Sandy Dittus.

There's so much going on around here this week it makes my head swim. I feel the need to rake some leaves. And the city is planning to start its collection next week.

I love the changing seasons. Today at 11 a.m. at the YMCA, they are weighing in pumpkins. It's a contest Patti McEnroe has developed for the benefit of people with Parkinson's disease.

Seems as though there are programs and contests for dozens and dozens of causes. And the world is better for it.

It's good to know there are enterprising young people at UND. One of them is Luke Amsbaugh. He has been running a classified ad in the Herald for gutter cleaning. He's from Bottineau, N.D., and a civil engineering student.

When I caught up with him on the phone at (701) 263-5170, he said he had five to 10 weekend calls. He started his sideline business last fall. He has a buddy helping him.

We are carrying on around here, Ruth. Still, we miss you and send greetings from the west bank of the Red River of the north.

Your friend, Marilyn.