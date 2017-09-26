And three of us found a lunchtime adventure in the spacious restaurant. It's a second DaRoos restaurant for Jamie and Amanda Grover, who also operate DaRoos in Bagley. And they are shooting for a November opening for their third DaRoos at 102 Second Ave., in downtown Crookston.

We found DaRoos in Fosston just off the main street—or Highway 2. I was with Donna Gillig (DG) and Sue Huus (SH) who were curious about the restaurant. Usually, they breeze by it during summer trips to lake places near Bemidji.

We looked over the menu. Beyond pizza, there are hot subs on white or wheat bread and include mozzarella cheese. Then there are cold subs, wraps, sandwiches and soups and salads.

There is an extensive Mexican menu with tacos, burritos, quesadillas and combos. We began by ordering what turned out to be the most gigantic breadstick I ever have seen. With we tried three sauces—cheese, salsa and pizza. And the cheese sauce was of such excellent flavor I kept on eating. And eating.

Beyond the appetizer, we tried the chicken bacon ranch wrap ($6.99). And we enjoyed a Greek salad with gyro meat, feta cheese dressing and dark green romaine lettuce.

As so often is the case, DG and SH agreed our lunch experience as more fun and better because of the service by a good waitress—Michelle Brinkman. Though she was handling other tables, she was calm and cheery.

The Fosston restaurant itself is sleek and attractive with a black and off-white décor. There are tables, high and low, and booths along the sides. There is a big clock over a large semicircle counter that gives customers a glance at the large kitchen.

The new DaRoos seems a stark contrast to the older, more traditional Maple Ridge Café that used to be across Johnson Street in Fosston. It served the community well, but has been closed in recent years.

DaRoos, Fosston, Minn.

Owner-operators: Jamie and Amanda Grover

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Telephone: (218) 435-2002

Seating: 134 with party room in rear

Report card: In a beautiful, new building DaRoos is a sleek place with a versatile menu that goes beyond pizza. Prices reasonable. Service good. Ladies' room small, but clean. Lack of soap quickly rectified by staff.

