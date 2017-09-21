Marilyn Hagerty: Signs of fall are everywhere

The "to do" lists are long when summer gives way to autumn. Rake leaves, put boats away for winter, dig out jackets.

You know it's over when the potato and beet trucks are running, and the wasps are getting wimpy. Caramel apples show up at Widman's. Pumpkins come out. Jackets go on. The furnace starts clicking on. And Philip the Fly goes into hiding.

The final cutting of grass should be a pretty low one in October, according to Steve Sagaser, the Grand Forks County Agent. That should help avoid snow mold. And it should help eliminate critters such as field mice.

---

Meanwhile, the Wild Hog Marathon will be off and running early Saturday. This is its sixth year. Last year there were more than 2,000 participants.

Word to the wise seems to be that the parking lot near Scheels at Columbia Mall is a good place to go Saturday morning. That is bright and early—at 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.—for a ride to the race starting points.

Oh, and for those runners who like to gear up with carbohydrates, there's a pasta party beginning at 5:30 Friday in the Camp Hog Tent near 4401 S. 11th St.

People out and about on Saturday morning will need to remember streets will be blocked off for the big, big run.

Then on Sunday afternoon the Greater Grand Forks Symphony will open its season with a theme of America the Beautiful. That's at 2:30 p.m. at the Empire Arts Center.

---

Thoughts while eating raisins: Few, if any of today's residents remember the days when Central High School was built. But everyone is invited to help celebrate the 100 years of that grand old and updated building. It's coming up Thursday. The centennial celebration begins at 4:30 p.m., and includes tours of the school and a musical program at 7:30 p.m.

---

Linda and Alejandro

Cheerful people of the week: Alejandro Drago and Linda Forseide.

