Marilyn Hagerty: In honor of Mary Margaret Frank

And though she died at the age of 100 five years ago, she is well remembered. She is one of the people who helped through the ages to make Grand Forks great.

Today, a service is being held to honor and pay last respects to Mary Margaret Frank. It's open to the public and set for 2 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. It is being held by the UND School of Health Sciences Deeded Body Program.

Mary Margaret Frank was the daughter of long ago dean of UND's Medical School, Dr. H.E. Frank. She went to school years ago at Winship Elementary and Central High School. She moved on to graduate from UND. Then she went to Wellesley College to earn a master's degree. And then another master's at the University of Illinois.

She taught high school English. Then she went into library work. Maybe it was her puppets that are best remembered by people who grew up in Grand Forks. She had 25 of them and was around with shows.

Life goes on in Grand Forks. And it is better because of people like Mary Margaret Frank.

On Saturday, there should be a bus heading down Interstate 29. It will be bound for Vermillion, the home of the University of South Dakota. There, in the DakotaDome, UND fans will watch Coach Bubba's team do battle with the UND Coyotes.

Since Coach Schweigert has a 55th birthday today, he probably would like the team to wrap up a win for him Saturday.

Ask Marilyn

Q. Who is organizing the bus trip to Vermillion?

A. Al Pearson's daughter — Joanna Pearson. Thursday, she had room for five more.

Q. What interesting license plates have been spotted around Grand Forks this week?

A. THE WAY, QUILT4U, NORSKE, SUNDOG2, BREADGY.

Q. Who was homecoming queen at UND 50 years ago?

A. Debbie Lloyd.

Peeling apples

Thoughts while peeling apples: The floods down south bring memories of the Red River flooding 20 years ago. They are reminders of the help that came from The Salvation Army and Red Cross. And a reason to send help their way now...There's still time to get in shape for the Wild Hog marathon coming up next weekend...Autumn approaches in another week with a promise that the wasps will be gone...

Scott and Janice

Cheerful people of the week: Scott Lund and Janice Hoffarth.