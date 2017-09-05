We talked for a half hour and settled the affairs of the world there recently when I met Sue Huus (SH) and Ginny Eelkema (GE) for lunch.

Burgers and steaks along with interesting appetizers top out the Boardwalk mid-day menu. Presentation makes a burger with a side salad seem like a banquet. And my Reuben Burger ($13) was, well, delightful.

SH and GE were pleased with the menu choices and service in the River's Edge Lounge of the Boardwalk. There also is a seasonal River Deck Bar with seating for 75 on the second floor. And the Banquets on the Boardwalk facility above that seats up to 400.

I like the Bar and Grill area of the Boardwalk for quiet late lunch or early dinner. While it basically is a lounge with bar seating and high tables, it also has a choice of tables and booth seating along the windows. There are customers who enjoy those tables and settle in for late lunch or early dinner.

The place with dark wood décor and choice of seating has an upscale feel. It's an ideal place for a late lunch and long conversation.

Jane Moss, who serves as executive manager since the opening of the Boardwalk, is a partner with owners Dan Stauss and Scott Stauss.

The relative quiet is conducive to conversation. The food is above average. And the miniature chocolate bars that came with our checks were a perfect finishing touch.

Boardwalk

415 2nd St. N.W., East Grand Forks

Telephone: (218) 399-3000

Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 1 a.m. Sunday

Executive manager: Jane Moss

Seating: 135 in River's Edge Lounge

Specialty: Burgers, steaks

Chef: Misty Goulet

Average lunch tab: $15 to $17

Report card: A rather quiet and low key restaurant and lounge, the Boardwalk presents above-average fare including burgers and steaks. Service rates an A.

