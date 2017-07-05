Marilyn Hagerty: Wild Hog a lively summer gathering spot

People were eating everything from pork ribs to chicken tenderloin in a basket. With an eating companion, Susie Shaft (SS), I checked out the center cut pork loin with spiced apples. While it was good, SS and I agreed we might another time try the smoked pulled pork that comes from the Wild Hog Pit. It is promised in the menu to be kissed by smoke, hugged by sauce and licked by fire.

The Wild Hog is a pleasant place where people seem to gather in summer. There is seating in a pleasant restaurant area as well as the lounge and outdoors. A place that calls for people who want the summer barbecue setting.

SS and I sat in the lounge where there were motorcyclists and area people. We visited with Penny and Leland Anderson from Grafton. We enjoyed our server, Allyson Slatek. She goes the extra mile to make sure her customers are taken care of well.

The Wild Hog has been operating more than five years at 4401 S. Washington. It's an address that used to seem at city's edge. It is now being surrounded by businesses. General Manager Tim Behm says the Wild Hog started specializing in its $5 luncheon. It was partly to bring customers "down south" for lunch.

The restaurant, with a huge parking lot is owned by a group of local investors, he said.

Wild Hog Smokehouse Bar & Grill

4401 S. Washington Street

Chef: Nate Turner

General Manager: Tim Behm

Hours: Opens 11 a.m. daily; closes midnight Monday through Thursday; 1 a.m. after Friday-Saturday business; closes 10 p.m. Sunday

Report Card: Pleasant and inviting with creative offerings from Chef Nate Turner. Seating available in pleasant dining room or lounge with more than 50 television screens. Outdoor service inviting in summer. Service is above average. Menu is creative. Prices moderate.

Reach Marilyn Hagerty at mhagerty@gra.midco.net or by telephone at (701) 772-1055.