I understand you are supervisor of the city's sanitation department. And I guess the crews decided there was too much yard trash to take that day. Maybe there was after the recent windstorm. At least that's my excuse.

When I called to ask about it, I found out the city crews will pick up minimal amounts of yard trash on garbage collection days. Then there's a minimum fee of $30 for larger special collections.

So now I understand, and I am trying very hard to be compliant. I don't want any of my friends to know I have been out of line. I guess I could blame it on house guests from out of town. They are the ones who put the garbage can out there backwards.

I know you folks probably are taking a day off. After all, it is the Fourth of July. And if you aren't gone to nearby lakes, you might be downtown for the parade at 11:30 a.m. Or at least for the fireworks at 10:30 p.m. I hope you can stay up that late. I usually go to bed after the 10 o'clock news.

I am told the regular garbage pickups south of DeMers Avenue will be done on Wednesday this week and on Thursday north of DeMers.

Tonight I will stay up for the fireworks. I would like some of that root beer we used to make long, long ago.

I want you to know I will be more careful about my garbage can. I know your crews need cooperation.

Your friend on Cottonwood Street, Marilyn.

P.S. They say that dogs will have their day. Well, the Fourth of July is not that day. So many dogs get scared with all those firecrackers. I guess we need to remember that.

