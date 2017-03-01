Out & About: Beethoven, trombones and triathlon

We'll take a peek at upcoming events—entertainment, performing and visual arts, recreational activities—that may be tickle your interest when you and your family are looking to get "out and about."

Many readers will remember Leo Haesle and William "Bill" Pond, former Grand Forks Central High School music teachers who influenced decades of students and contributed to the community's musical vitality during their long careers here.

This Sunday's concert by the Greater Grand Forks Symphony Orchestra, titled "Triumphal Beethoven," is dedicated to both of these talented musicians.

Guest pianist is Nariaki Sugiura, UND faculty member.

The concert, which begins at 2:30 p.m. at Red River High School Performance Hall, 2211 17th Ave. S., is being underwritten by CHS alumnus Bill Harwood, Burlington, Vt., who plans to speak at the event.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and those with military identification.

For more information go to www.empireartscenter.com.

If you love the rich sound of a bevy of brass instruments, head over to the Chester Fritz Auditorium at UND on Saturday for the UND Trombone Gala concert.

The 7:30 p.m. concert features renowned trombonist Scott Harman, Red River High School alumnus Ryan Christianson, several UND trombone faculty and student groups, and a 100-member Mass Trombone Choir. Christianson is a member of the Dallas Brass.

Tickets are $7 for adults, free for students.

For more information, call (701) 777-2718.

On Sunday, a trombone choir of more than 35 is scheduled to perform during a morning service at Hope Church, 1601 17th Ave. S., Grand Forks.

Test your physical fitness at the YMCA Annual Winter Indoor Triathlon which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Altru Family YMCA, 215 N. Seventh St., Grand Forks.

The event starts with a 15-minute swim, followed by 20 minutes on bike and 20 minutes of walking or running.

Cost is $45 for members and $55 for the general public.

For more information, go to www.gfymca.org.

On Tuesday, the UND Wind Ensemble showcases the music they'll present when they perform later this month at the North Dakota Music Educators Association Conference in Bismarck.

The concert, which also features the University Band, begins at 8 p.m. at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, or $14 per family of four.

For more information, call (701) 777-2815 or go to und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium.