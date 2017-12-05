Search
    At an astounding 144-inches-wide, the mother of all mattresses just hit the market

    By Ross Torgerson Today at 4:42 p.m.
    A mattress fit for a king, well, technically two kings, just hit the market and consumers are in awe.

    Ace Collection, an online retailer of all things bedding, recently launched its most colossal product yet: a 144-inch-wide mattress.

    To be clear on just how wide that is, it is approximately the width of two king-size beds.

    The mattress is available in either soft, medium or firm, with a starting price tag of $2,750 for the mattress alone.

    The box spring for this specific mattress will set you back a whopping $600, with an upholstered bed frame with headboard setting you back another $5,000.

    Add in the cost of bedding at $2,500, and you're looking at a final tab of over $10,000.

