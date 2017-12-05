At an astounding 144-inches-wide, the mother of all mattresses just hit the market
A mattress fit for a king, well, technically two kings, just hit the market and consumers are in awe.
Ace Collection, an online retailer of all things bedding, recently launched its most colossal product yet: a 144-inch-wide mattress.
To be clear on just how wide that is, it is approximately the width of two king-size beds.
The mattress is available in either soft, medium or firm, with a starting price tag of $2,750 for the mattress alone.
The box spring for this specific mattress will set you back a whopping $600, with an upholstered bed frame with headboard setting you back another $5,000.
Add in the cost of bedding at $2,500, and you're looking at a final tab of over $10,000.