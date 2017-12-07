Purple reigns in 2018 with Pantone’s Color of the Year

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination. It is this kind of creative inspiration that is indigenous to PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet, a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “From exploring new technologies and the greater galaxy, to artistic expression and spiritual reflection, intuitive Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

Pantone’s press release stated that this year’s color of the year is nuanced and full of emotion, the depth of PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.

The Color of the Year 2018 is…PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet!https://t.co/ciwdTYqoIC — PANTONE (@pantone) December 7, 2017

Pantone’s color of the year is chosen by the Pantone Color Institute. For 19 years Pantone has chosen a color of the year.

A quick review of past Pantone Colors of the Year:

Click herre for more information on the Pantone Color of the Year for 2018